Karnataka defies Centre, restricts Vande Mataram to two stanzas

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to restrict the singing of Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas at most state government programmes, setting aside the Centre’s decision to promote the singing of all six stanzas.

An official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on Thursday, September 10, said the first two stanzas would be sung at government functions and ceremonies organised by the state. The restriction, however, will not apply to programmes attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor.

The decision follows the state Cabinet’s consideration of guidelines concerning the performance and singing of Vande Mataram at official and public functions. The move also comes amid a political debate over whether all six stanzas of the song should be sung at government programmes.

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In accordance with 1937 resolution: Congress high command

The Congress high command had maintained that the first two stanzas should be sung in accordance with the resolution adopted in 1937. Karnataka’s decision is in line with that position.

The government order noted that Vande Mataram had played an important role during India’s national movement by inspiring feelings of nationalism, unity and patriotism among the people.

It also referred to guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the official version of Vande Mataram and the circumstances in which it should be played or sung at government and public functions.

According to the order, the guidelines distinguish between playing the song and mass singing. The Karnataka government said there was a need to maintain uniformity, dignity and appropriate protocol while deciding how the song should be performed at different state government events.

The order was issued by Sandeep BK, Under Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, following the Cabinet decision.

The decision is likely to trigger further political discussion, particularly because the Centre and the state have taken differing positions on the number of stanzas to be sung at official functions.