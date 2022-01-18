Teacher transfers: TS HC directs to act as per final verdict

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court today directed the state government to take up transfers of teachers in new districts as per its last verdict.

On a petition by teachers to quash contentious turned GO 317, the court refused to cancel it.

Counsel of the government urged the court to instruct teachers join the schools in New districts as per transfers made. The Court further directed the government to give reply on objections being raised by the teachers and clarify.

The teachers urged the court to instruct the Government and education officials to offer options, transfers in same district with spouse options, zones and multi zones. The court asked the government give a reply with details and posted the case to April 6, 2022 according to information.