Teacher’s assistant caught misbehaving with Class 10 student, suspended

District Education Officer Govindaraju, issued a statement saying that Swami has been suspended and an inquiry has been launched into the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th March 2026 9:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: A teacher’s assistant at a Zilla Parishad High School in Mominapur village of Maddur mandal in Telangana’s Narayanpet district has been suspended after closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of him allegedly misbehaving with a student surfaced on the internet.

The act reportedly occurred on March 7, but surfaced much later. The accused, identified as Swami, had called a Class 10 girl to the computer lab and then proceeded to behave inappropriately with her.

The video of the incident shows the accused and the victim sitting across each other, when Swami suddenly gets up and approaches the victim. He then bends down to her face, supposedly to kiss her.

Subhan Haleem

In response to the video, District Education Officer Govindaraju issued a statement saying that Swami has been suspended and an inquiry has been launched into the incident. He assured that any such cases will be strictly dealt with.

A case has been registered with the Maddur Police.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th March 2026 9:46 pm IST

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