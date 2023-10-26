Teachers express displeasure over delayed salary, arrears in Telangana

Hyderabad: Government employees, particularly teachers, have been voicing their dissatisfaction with the government for the delayed release of salaries and arrears.

Many teachers, who played a crucial role in the elections, are unhappy with the government’s approach to financial matters, with some reporting that their arrears have remained unpaid for years.

Government employees have been raising concerns regarding various pending dues, including medical bills, surrendered earned leaves (ELs), dearness allowance (D.A), and pay revision commission (PRC).

Naresh Soumya Hegde, a teacher at a government school, highlighted the issue of salary delays, stating that for the past three to four years, salaries have not been disbursed on the first day of the month as they used to be. Instead, they have been consistently delayed by 10 to 15 days. Numerous outstanding bills, especially medical reimbursements, have been left unresolved, impacting government employees across the state, including Hyderabad.

Ravi Chhawa, the General Secretary of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation, explained that government employees outside Hyderabad receive their monthly salaries on a rotation basis.

However, supplementary bills, such as holiday pay, retirement benefits, medical reimbursements, General Provident Fund (GPF) payments, and other dues, often require months for approval.

Several teachers have been awaiting different arrears for 8-10 months, including surrender leave encashment bills, GPF/LIF loans, part-final GPF, medical reimbursement, salary arrears, dearness allowance, and PRC installments, which are delayed by 8 to 10 months.

M. Ravindra, a teacher at Nallakunta Government School, highlighted that various bills, in addition to regular salaries, are still pending and are accumulating substantial amounts.