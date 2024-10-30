Teachers to be enumerators in Telangana govt’s caste census: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed district collectors to utilize teachers as enumerators for the upcoming social, economic, and caste census survey starting on November 6.

During a video conference held by Madhira in Khammam district, he emphasized that each teacher should visit 5 to 7 households daily after school hours to gather necessary information.

The government has decided to offer compensation for enumerators, supervisors, and other staff involved in this initiative. Bhatti stressed the importance of providing effective training to enumerators, ensuring they are well-versed in the 50 questions they will need to ask the public.

He also advised that a pre-prepared list of households for each teacher should be made available.

To promote community cooperation, he suggested announcing the survey through drum beats in every village and leveraging media extensively for awareness campaigns regarding caste enumeration.

Furthermore, he urged collectors to conduct ground-level checks during the survey process.

The deputy chief minister highlighted the necessity of understanding the social, economic, income, educational, and political conditions of the people to formulate policies aimed at achieving equality within society.