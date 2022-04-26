Teachers tried to convert me to Christianity: Tamil Nadu student

Chennai: A class 6 student of a school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur has alleged that two teachers tried to force her to convert to Christianity and also mocked her.

The girl has informed the matter to her parents who have filed a police complaint.

When contacted, the Tiruppur district SP’s office said that the local police are conducting a probe into the matter.

The student alleged that one of the teachers had put her hand in the water and spoke about Jesus Christ and had touched her stomach thrice with the water in hand.

The girl also alleged that the teachers used to mock the students in the class, adding that that when students would different names of gods, they would ask why they were not naming Jesus.

The student also alleged that the teacher used to ask in class who was the most powerful god and when a student answered that it was Lord Shiva, the teacher got angry and said that Jesus Christ was the most powerful among all gods.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded stringent action against the teachers who were involved in forcing the student to convert.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP Women’s wing national president and MLA from Coimbatore, Vanathi Sreenivasan said: “We demand strong action from the state government. The BJP has been demanding an anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu and the government must not allow the offenders to go scot-free.”