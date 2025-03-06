Teaching jobs in UAE: Ministry of Education to hire expats for multiple roles

Have you ever considered a career in the education sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? If so, here’s an opportunity for you. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced job vacancies across various educational specialisations/teachers for both UAE nationals and expatriates. This initiative aims to enhance teaching staff and improve the quality of education in the country.
List of vacancies and requirements
Kindergarten Teacher (Arabic)
- Job description: The Ministry of Education’s kindergarten curriculum aligns with both national and international standards, fostering a stimulating learning environment. The role involves lesson planning, monitoring student progress, implementing modern teaching methods, supporting diverse learning needs, and promoting holistic child development.
- Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education/Kindergarten
- Experience: For UAE nationals, no experience is required, while expatriates must have a minimum of three years of experience as a primary teacher
- Age limit: Maximum 45 years
- Skills: Proficiency in Arabic and English (reading, writing, and speaking)
Health Science Teacher (English as the medium of instruction)
- Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in a health-related field or equivalent
- Experience:
- Minimum of three years of full-time teaching experience in schools (post-graduation) for expatriates
- Minimum of two years if holding a recognised teaching qualification (MoE teaching licence, B.Ed, M.Ed, NTS, PGCE, etc.)
Business teacher (English as the medium of instruction)
- Job description: The role involves creating an engaging, learner-centered environment, ensuring students meet Business Studies outcomes, supporting diverse needs, conducting valid assessments, tracking performance, and fostering positive relationships.
- Experience:
- Minimum of three years of full-time teaching experience in schools (post-graduation) for expatriates
- Minimum of two years if holding a recognised teaching qualification
- Qualification: Bachelor degree in Business Studies/Commerce/related subjects is essential.
Physics teacher
- Experience:
- 3+ years of full-time teaching experience in schools for expats (after graduation)
- 2+ years full- time teaching experience in schools if the candidate possesses one of the following that is regarded as a teaching qualification: MOE teaching License, B.Ed; M.Ed; NTS;PGCE (QTS not required); PGDE; H.D.E; H.E.D; Delta (Level 5 Diploma in Education & Training); Celta (Masters level only); Tesol (Masters level only)
- Qualification: Relevant bachelor’s degree
Chemistry teacher
- Experience:
- 3+ years of full-time teaching experience in schools for expats (after graduation)
- 2+ years full- time teaching experience in schools if the candidate possesses one of the following that is regarded as a teaching qualification: MOE teaching License, B.Ed; M.Ed; NTS;PGCE (QTS not required); PGDE; H.D.E; H.E.D; Delta (Level 5 Diploma in Education & Training); Celta (Masters level only); Tesol (Masters level only)
- Qualification: Applicants must have a relevant bachelor’s degree
How to apply:
Interested candidates can apply via the MoE’s official careers portal.
- Simply click ‘Apply Now’
- Log in using your email address or LinkedIn account
- If you still don’t have an account, simply click ‘Create Account’
- Fill in all the information required
- Upload your CV
- Click ‘Apply’