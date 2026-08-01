Teaching, non-teaching staff to get midday meals in Telangana

The initiative aims to extend nutritional support to the school staff.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Young schoolgirls in blue uniforms eating a midday meal together, seated in a row with steel plates of rice.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders stating that teaching and non-teaching staff in all state- run schools would be served midday meals.

According to the government order of Thursday, July 30, regional joint directors, district educational officers, mandal educational officers, headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching employees were informed of the decision and asked to take necessary action.

The additional director, mid-day meals, was directed to modify the Telangana Breakfast and Midday Meal portals so that consumption by teaching and non-teaching staff is recorded. The initiative aims to extend nutritional support to the school staff.

Subhan Bakery

Agencies responsible for operating centralised kitchens have also been informed about the revised arrangements. The order has been issued for immediate implementation across all eligible institutions

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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