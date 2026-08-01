Teaching, non-teaching staff to get midday meals in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders stating that teaching and non-teaching staff in all state- run schools would be served midday meals.

According to the government order of Thursday, July 30, regional joint directors, district educational officers, mandal educational officers, headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching employees were informed of the decision and asked to take necessary action.

The additional director, mid-day meals, was directed to modify the Telangana Breakfast and Midday Meal portals so that consumption by teaching and non-teaching staff is recorded. The initiative aims to extend nutritional support to the school staff.

Agencies responsible for operating centralised kitchens have also been informed about the revised arrangements. The order has been issued for immediate implementation across all eligible institutions