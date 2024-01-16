Team England to bring own chef to India for test cricket series

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated five-match test series between India and England will kick off in Hyderabad on January 25. Meanwhile, the England cricket team has tagged along Manchester United chef Omar Meziane ahead of the first test match.

The development comes as some players “refuse to eat spicy food” and wish to have a professional chef join them on their tour to India. Despite staying in luxury five-star hotels and restaurants, the decision was driven by concerns that players might fall sick during the seven-week tour.

The Telegraph reported that England is emphasising the importance of nutritious meals for the players, regardless of their individual preferences.

“England insists it has nothing to do with not trusting hotels to provide clean facilities. It is instead about ensuring players, especially those who refuse to eat spicy food, are eating nutritious meals rather than filling up on energy bars and pizzas,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, commentator Aakash Chopra satirically took a dig at the development by saying: It’s a “good idea. I am sure that the majority of English players must be bringing in their chefs for the IPL too, year after year. As if.”

Virender Sehwag punched in his post on X, saying England needed a new chef after the retirement of Alastair Cook. He wrote, “The requirement came after Cook’s departure. Won’t be required during the IPL.”

And a famous cricket journalist Anand Vasu felt that England’s decision to bring their own chef was offensive. “They only stay in the fanciest five- to seven-star hotels that have award-winning chefs and multiple restaurants,” he said.

India will play the test series against England in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Ranchi, with the final Test scheduled to take place in Dharamshala.