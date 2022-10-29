Team Hyd qualifies for semi-finals at Asian MMA championship

Hyderabad: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) stars from the city have been shining at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2022, being held in Tajikistan. Two city athletes have qualified for the semi-finals that are to be held on Saturday.

Mahboob Khan, who already won an international gold medal in Bahrain in 2018 has yet again qualified for the semi-finals in the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2022 by International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The championship is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from October 27 to 30.

On Friday, Mahboob Khan won the bout against an Uzbeki fighter in the flyweight division and qualified for the semi-finals. Khushboo Nishad, another fighter, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and trained in Hyderabad, also qualified for the semi-finals in the antomweight category.