Team India practice session

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th March 2022 11:45 am IST
Bengaluru: India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Mar 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Mohd Siraj during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Mar 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Indian Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Captain Rohit Sharma and Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Mar 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Mar 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Virat Kohli (Front) plays football during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Mar 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button