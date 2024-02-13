Team led by Lucknow mayor visits Hyderabad to study GHMC practices

Hyderabad: Executive members of the Corporation, under the leadership of the Mayor of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, visited Hyderabad to study sanitation best practices.

During this visit, they inspected the dumping yard and observed sanitation practices in Jawahar Nagar.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi provided details on sanitation, C&D Solid Waste Management, and its implementation in GHMC.

She explained that the first stage of sanitation involves collecting waste from house to house using Swachh Autos, then transferring it to nearby YCTPs, and ultimately to the dumping yard. Vijayalakshmi highlighted that GHMC received 5 awards in various categories in the central government’s cleanliness survey.

Stating that 7500 metric tons of garbage is collected daily and transported to the Jawahar Nagar dump yard, she mentioned the identification of another dump yard in Pyara Nagar. The Mayor informed them about the establishment of two additional plants for the construction waste (C&D) plant.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation Mayor Sushma Karkwala, Corporators (Executive Members, i.e., Standing Committee Members) Sushil Kumar, Sourav Singh, Shailendra Verma, Mukhe Singh, Surendra, Valmiki, Kamal Saxena, Harishchandra, Ladi Rani, Kanna Zia, Umesh Sanwal, Legg. Agha, Kamran Beg, AMC Pankaja Srivastava, Mayor PA Prakash Upadhyay, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, YSWME Koteswara Rao, and others participated in the event.