Tech billionaire Bryan Johnson’s new religion, ‘Don’t Die’ goes viral

Hyderabad: Billionaire Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-aging experiments, has started a new movement called ‘Don’t Die.’ He believes this idea can help people live longer and connect human intelligence with artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure humanity’s survival.

Why is Johnson Doing This?

Johnson thinks the world is changing fast, and old systems like democracy, capitalism, and religion are not enough to handle the future. He says ‘Don’t Die’ is a new way to think about life and how we can work with AI.

Dear humanity,



I am building a religion.



Wait a second, I know what you’re going to say. Hold that knee-jerk reaction and let me explain.



First, here’s what’s going to happen:

+ Don’t Die becomes history's fastest-growing ideology.

+ It saves the human race.

+ And ushers in… pic.twitter.com/MJcrU9uXNf — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) March 7, 2025

How Does ‘Don’t Die’ Work?

For years, Johnson has followed a strict lifestyle to slow down aging. He:

Sleeps well and eats healthy food

Exercises daily

Monitors and improves every part of his body

Reduces stress and avoids toxins

Spends time with family and friends

Because of this, he claims to have the slowest aging speed in history.

Johnson believes AI is growing fast, and without a clear plan, humans could be in danger. He thinks ‘Don’t Die’ can help people and AI work together to create a better future.

The ‘Don’t Die’ App

To turn this idea into a movement, Johnson launched the ‘Don’t Die’ app. The app allows people to: