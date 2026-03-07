Tech integration, incentives needed to boost grape cultivation in Telangana: Experts

Hyderabad: Horticultural scientists and experts have called for greater technology integration and government incentives to significantly boost grape yields in Telangana, even as a five-day Grape Festival got underway at the Grape Research Centre in Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 7.

The festival, being held at the centre under Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU), will continue till March 11.

Addressing the gathering, SKLTGHU Vice-Chancellor Dr D Rajireddy stressed the need for low-cost technology to bring down cultivation costs, and said precision farming would help increase yields. He announced that grapes would be cultivated experimentally at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy and the Horticultural Research Station in Mallepally, and their suitability assessed before recommending them to farmers.

Rajireddy said further research would be taken up on the role of subsoil in reducing pest and insect attacks on grape crops. He cautioned farmers against indiscriminate use of pesticides and urged them to apply water and fertilisers only as required.

Pointing to a sharp decline in grape cultivation around Hyderabad, from 15,000 acre to a meagre 400 acre at present, the Vice-Chancellor attributed the fall to the real estate boom and rising input costs, particularly labour. He said Hyderabad and its surrounding districts remained suitable for grape cultivation and farmers stood to gain if the area under the crop was expanded.

He felt an additional 100 acre could be brought under grape vineyards, expressing confidence that local demand would ensure good returns.

Dr Anitha Kumari, who heads the Grape Research Centre, noted that many youngsters were showing interest in grape cultivation given its potential for agri-tourism and its suitability for the wine industry. She recalled that Hyderabad was once known as the “Grape City,” where varieties like Anab-e-Shahi were cultivated during the Nizam’s era.

Experts at the festival said grape cultivation held significant opportunities in the state and could emerge as a strong income-generating crop. The research station is displaying the best grape varieties for farmers and will also impart skills in grape cultivation during the course of the event.