Techie dies in accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: A software engineer died in an accident in Telangana’s Narketpally on Sunday, April 26, after ramming into a stationary lorry.

The victim was identified as Sandeep, who was travelling from Hyderabad from Narsampet via the Pangallu flyover. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government for a postmortem.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Similar incident

In January, Two individuals were killed in an accident after a car allegedly rammed their bike in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The deceased were identified as Nitin Reddy, 28, a software engineer and Mohammed Sijahid, 23, an engineering student. The accident occurred on the national highway in Alair town.

According to Alair police, the accident occurred at 9:30 PM when the car, travelling at a high speed, rammed the bike from behind. While Reddy and Sijahid died on the spot, the car driver was also injured in the accident.