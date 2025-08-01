Technical fault in Hyderabad water board’s data center, online service hit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWSSB) online service have been hit due to a technical fault in the board’s data center since Thursday, July 31.

Issuing a clarification, HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy said, “Due to a technical issue at the data centre, the water board’s online services are temporarily unavailable. Our technical team is working to resolve the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience and are striving to restore services as quickly as possible.”

The MD ordered an emergency contingency plan to be implemented to avoid inconvenience to the people in tanker booking, delivery and resolution of complaints. He said that tanker booking, delivery should be carried out manually with the field staff and the details related to it should be recorded accurately.

Reddy ordered the creation of a WhatsApp group for the complaints received by the Motor Control Centre (MCC). He sought coordination among officials to resolve the issues.

He further said that arrangements should be made to visit the areas where frequently registered complaints of polluted water and sewage overflow should be made at the field level, and the problems should be resolved on the spot.

He suggested that the directors, chief General Manager, General Managers and the respective filling station in-charges should coordinate with the managers.

Special officers, nodal officers, and deputy General Managers were ordered to review the tanker filling stations.

He also advised officials to remain vigilant until the situation is completely under control. He said that steps should be taken to resolve complaints received through social media platforms from time to time.

If such problems arise in the future, he suggested that an alternative mechanism be created to resolve the problem.

It is known that several online services of the Water Board were disrupted due to a technical problem in the State Data Center on Thursday.

The Water Board announced on this occasion that the technical team is working to resolve this problem and efforts will be made to restore all services as soon as possible.