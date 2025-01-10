Technical issue delays Ram Charan’s Game Changer popular song

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Game Changer, directed by Shankar, hit theaters worldwide today with massive excitement. This political thriller features Ram Charan in a dual role, showcasing a gripping story about justice and corruption. Kiara Advani stars alongside him, with a strong supporting cast, including S.J. Suryah as the antagonist.

While fans loved the movie’s grand visuals and performances, many were disappointed that the romantic song Naanaa Hyraanaa was missing. The song, composed by S. Thaman, was temporarily removed due to technical issues with infrared image processing in the initial prints.

The filmmakers quickly addressed the situation on social media, assuring fans that the song would be added back to the movie starting January 14. They wrote, “We faced challenges with infrared processing, but Naanaa Hyraanaa will be available soon. Thank you for your patience!”

Everyone's favorite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger

has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back… pic.twitter.com/N1mQO2GAG6 — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) January 9, 2025

Naanaa Hyraanaa, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is a stunning track shot in New Zealand using infrared cameras. It’s the first Indian song of its kind, creating dreamlike visuals. The song has already become a huge hit online, with over 60 million views.

Fans are eagerly waiting for January 14 to see the song on the big screen. Despite the hiccup, Game Changer is receiving praise for Ram Charan’s powerful performance, Shankar’s storytelling, and the movie’s overall grandeur.