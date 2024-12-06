TEDx Hyderabad 10th edition to celebrate ‘Serendipity’ on Dec 8 

Hyderabad: The 10th edition of TEDx Hyderabad will take place on December 8 at Shilpakala Vedika, organized by the Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE), a not-for-profit organization.

This year’s theme, ‘Serendipity’, explores the unexpected and fortunate events that lead to positive outcomes. Over 1,200 attendees are expected to participate in this globally recognized platform for sharing impactful ideas.

Curator and Licensee of TEDx Hyderabad, Viiveck Verma, explained, “TEDx seeks to uncover powerful and original ideas within local communities and share them on a global scale. This year, 14 speakers from diverse fields will inspire the audience with their thought-provoking insights.”

Featured Speakers

The event will showcase a mix of accomplished individuals:

Uma Sudhir: Executive Editor at NDTV.

Dr. E. Sivanagi Reddy: Renowned archaeologist and historian.

Dr. Prahlada Ramarao: Aerospace scientist and Padma Shri awardee.

Ravi Prabhu: India’s most accomplished traveler.

Mayur Patnala: Visionary social entrepreneur and Founder of Nirman Organisation.

Sanjay Thumma: Popularly known as Vah-Chef.

Nag Ashwin: Acclaimed filmmaker.

Aziz Naser and Mast Ali: The iconic comedic duo bringing Hyderabadi humor to the big screen.

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy: Founder of Ramky Group.

Rubina Nafees Fatima: Social entrepreneur and Founder of Safa India.

Dr. Shiva (Tank Bund Shiva): A humanitarian who has saved 129 lives and recovered over 10,000 bodies.

Kavita Palancha: Co-founder of MAKSPay.

DGP Shikha Goel: A leader in public safety and empowerment for three decades.

These speakers, though diverse in backgrounds, are united by their transformative ideas capable of inspiring change and sparking meaningful conversations.

TEDx Format

Each speaker will present their ideas in under 18 minutes, staying true to the TED platform’s commitment to impactful storytelling.