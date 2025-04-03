Teen beaten, detained for stealing chocolate at grocery store; 4 held

The boy was reportedly held inside the store for four hours until customers noticed and alerted the police.

Published: 3rd April 2025 9:17 am IST
Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten and detained for four hours by the owners of the grocery store after he took a chocolate without permission.

According to the reports, the Class 9 student had left school without informing anyone on Monday, March 31 and visited the grocery store in Hyderabad. The store owners, including Mujahid, Basheer, Chintu, Sameer, and Rakesh, questioned the boy, verbally abused him, and assaulted him with a hockey stick for allegedly stealing a chocolate.

The 14-year-old boy was held inside the grocery store for four hours until customers noticed the situation and alerted the police.

Following the complaint, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case and arrested four individuals under the Juvenile Justice Act for assaulting a minor.

Further investigation is ongoing.

