Video: Man beaten to death in Kanchan Bagh over argument

Khan had an argument with paan shop owners after their customers occupied the space in front of his store.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th March 2025 12:01 pm IST
Man beaten to death in Kanchanbagh

Hyderabad: An elderly man was beaten to death following an argument in Hyderabad’s Kanchan Bagh area on Wednesday, March 12.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Zakir Khan who owned a grocery store in the Babanaga area. Khan had an argument with the paan shop owners after their customers occupied the space in front of his store.

When Khan asked the customers to remove the chairs, a group of men attacked the elderly man, following which the latter collapsed and died on the spot. The Kanchanbagh police arrived at the spot and registered a case based on preliminary investigation.

A video of the incident shows Khan arguing with the men nad throwing chairs away before being attacked.

Speaking to Siasat.com Kanchanbagh SHO said, “The incident occurreed at midnight and a case of murder has been registered under sections 103, 115 (2), 126(2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita,”

The SHO said two of the accused have been identified as Faheem and Azeem, who are absconding along with their accomplices.

