Video: Thief snatches woman’s chain at Kukatpally home on pretext of water

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from Kukatpally on Wednesday, March 12, a thief snatched a chain from a woman at her house and escaped.

In CCTV footage that surfaced on social media, the man is seen following the 50-year-old woman into the house, at KPHB, after she finishes drawing rangoli outside, on the pretext of asking for water at 6:08 am.

The man donning a mask, with a bottle of water in his hand, enters the house behind her, snatches the one told gold chain from around her neck and dashes away. The woman begins to scream to draw attention towards her and scare him away, but the man snatches the one tola gold chain and flees the spot.

The woman tries to chase him, however he swiftly shuts the main gate on her and escapes. Her husband was reportedly out to buy milk when the incident occurred.

