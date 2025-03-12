Female journalist allege arrest by city police; Oppn condemn action

Hyderabad: Senior female journalist Revathi released a video alleging that she and her colleague Tanvi Yadav were arrested by the Hyderabad police early Wednesday morning, March 12.

Journalist Revathi, who runs PulseTV, had released a video of a farmer who spoke in a derogatory language against chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his Congress government.

Here is a video of my team @pulsenewsbreak speaking to an old man.

He expresses his frustration about various issues, in his own language.



— Revathi (@revathitweets) March 11, 2025

“I woke up about 30 minutes ago, the time is about 5.15 now. The police showed up half an hour ago. The police might pick me up and take me. So I thought I should tell everybody. One thing is clear, Chief Minister Revanth Anumula wants to silence or threaten me or put pressure on my family,” Revathi stated in the video.

KTR, Harish Rao condemn action

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) shared the journalist’s video and condemned the action calling it “emergency-style rule in the state.”

He expressed his dismay in X saying, “The raid on the house at 5 am and the illegal arrest of journalist Revathi is a testament to the ongoing emergency-style rule in the state. The arrest of young journalist Tanvi Yadav is also atrocious. The arrest of journalists who posted a video of a farmer expressing the hardships he faces under the Congress government is the culmination of this government’s restrictive rule. There is no freedom of the media under public rule! The Revanth Reddy government should immediately stop these attacks and illegal cases against media and social media voices to cover up government failures.”

“Is this the constitutional rule that Rahul Gandhi is talking about? Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” ? Rahul Gandhi Ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt. Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech, Mr Gandhi,” KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi.

Senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao also condemned the alleged arrest of the female journalists, asking the state government why they were arrested.

“Is this democracy or dictatorship? @revanth_anumula government responds to questions with arrests. The illegal arrest of senior journalist @revathitweets garu at 5 AM today exposes how insecure and cowardly this government has become. I strongly condemn this shameful attempt to silence voices and suppress press freedom. #CongressFailedTelangana,” he wrote on X.

Is this democracy or dictatorship?@revanth_anumula government responds to questions with arrests.



The illegal arrest of senior journalist @revathitweets garu at 5 AM today exposes how insecure and cowardly this government has become.



— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) March 12, 2025

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash also expressed shock at the “midnight crackdown on press freedom.”

“Shocking midnight crackdown on Press Freedom in #Telangana! Senior journalist Revathi arrested at 4 AM by #Hyderabad police — her “crime”? Sharing a farmer’s video criticizing CM #RevanthReddy’s undemocratic rule.” “While #RahulGandhi talks about democracy, his party’s CM is silencing journalists. Is this the Congress’ new way of handling dissent?,” he said in his X account.