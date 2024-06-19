Hyderabad: FIR against journalist for ‘false allegation’ of power interruption

Hyderabad: A senior journalist working with a news channel has been booked by the police over a complaint by an engineer from the electricity board over a ‘false allegation’ of power interruption for hours in a locality.

Revathi P, the journalist, has been named in a First Information Report (FIR) after an Assistant Engineer in the operation section at the Hayathnagar Sub-division of Saroor Nagar division, lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police alleging that a ‘Hyderabad resident’ made a false allegation of seven hours of power interruption.

In his complaint, he mentioned that at around 5 PM on June 18, he received a message from higher officials that a Twitter user, @revantitweets, posted a message stating that there was a seven-hour power interruption in the LB Nagar area.

MY MEDAL OF HONOR: AN FiR 🎖️🎖️🎖️



In a BIZARRE move, an FIR has been lodged against me while the actual culprits from Telangana Power & Co, who harassed a female consumer in broad daylight, walk free!@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @revanth_anumula – Is this your stance on media… pic.twitter.com/sZ1EmPL4m1 — Revathi (@revathitweets) June 19, 2024

He added that after reviewing data sheets from the substation for the last six months, it was noted that there had been no power interruption of seven hours in the LB Nagar area.

“It is merely a false allegation and an intentional attempt to defame the state government and TGSPDCL,” he added. Based on the complaint, the LB Nagar police registered a case under IPC 505 and 66D of the IT Act 2008. However, Revathi has denied the allegation. It is to be seen if action is taken against her.