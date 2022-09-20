Teen couple found hanging from tree in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district after being raped and murdered.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 20th September 2022 8:15 am IST
Teen couple found hanging from tree in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
Sant Kabir : The bodies of a teenaged couple — an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl — were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday evening.

The family members of the deceased have said that the two were murdered.

According to reports, the two were in a relationship. Their cellphones were also recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the results are awaited.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sonam Kumar said that a probe into the matter is underway.

