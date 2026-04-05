Teen girl killed, 2 injured after TGSRTC bus hits bike in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl lost her life while her father and younger brother were injured in a road accident involving a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus at Jubilee Hills Road No. 5 on Saturday afternoon, April 4.

The victim, Keerthika, a Class VIII student at a government school and resident of Road No. 58, was returning home around 2 pm on a motorcycle with her father, Prasad, and younger brother, Sai. When they reached near the metro station at Road No. 5, an electric RTC bus reportedly struck their bike.

According to police, the collision caused all three riders to fall to the left side of the road. Keerthika tragically came under the rear wheel of the bus and died instantly due to severe head injuries. Her brother sustained fractures, while her father escaped with minor injuries.

Preliminary findings suggest that multiple factors contributed to the accident. Investigators indicated that the bus was allegedly being driven rashly, while a car parked on the roadside obstructed the passage. Additionally, sewage overflow on the road created hazardous conditions.

Police said that Prasad, while trying to steer clear of the sewage water, moved the bike to the right but was unable to pass due to the parked car. At that moment, the bus approached without reducing speed and hit the motorcycle. Officials also suspect that the girl’s school bag may have made initial contact, leading to the loss of balance.

Following a complaint lodged by the father, Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against the bus driver for negligent driving resulting in death and injuries. The car owner and concerned civic authorities have also been booked, and further investigation is underway.