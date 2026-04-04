Telangana: One Singareni mines labourer dead, three injured in car crash

Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured in a car crash near Rajesh theatre under the Godavarikhani 1 Town police station limits in Peddapalli district on Saturday, April 4.

All of them are labourers at the 11-incline Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) coal mine in Ramagundam.

The accident occurred as four of them were drunk and overspeeding before crashing into an electric pole at around 12:45 am, an official from 1 Town police told Siasat.com.

The deceased has been identified as Sridhar, and his body has been handed over to his family. The other three are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“One of them is in a critical condition, while the other two are stable. All of them are undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospital in Karimnagar, where Singareni shifted them,” the police officer added.