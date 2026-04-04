Telangana: One Singareni mines labourer dead, three injured in car crash

The accident occurred as four of them were drunk and overspeeding before crashing into an electric pole at around 12:45 am.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th April 2026 4:01 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 4:09 pm IST
Laborers at Singareni mines get into car crash, one dead, three injured
Laborers at Singareni mines get into car crash, one dead, three injured

Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured in a car crash near Rajesh theatre under the Godavarikhani 1 Town police station limits in Peddapalli district on Saturday, April 4.

All of them are labourers at the 11-incline Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) coal mine in Ramagundam.

The accident occurred as four of them were drunk and overspeeding before crashing into an electric pole at around 12:45 am, an official from 1 Town police told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

The deceased has been identified as Sridhar, and his body has been handed over to his family. The other three are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“One of them is in a critical condition, while the other two are stable. All of them are undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospital in Karimnagar, where Singareni shifted them,” the police officer added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th April 2026 4:01 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 4:09 pm IST

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