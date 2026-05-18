Teen girl murdered, buried by father; arrested a month later

Tumakuru : A gruesome honour killing has come to light in Tumakuru district where a father allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter for being in a relationship against his wishes and buried the body near a farmland to conceal the crime. The incident was reported from Nimberadahalli village in Sira taluk.

The victim has been identified as Meghana (17), while the accused is her father Thimmarayappa (48). Police have arrested the accused after he allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation.

According to police sources, Meghana was reportedly in love with a boy related to her mother’s family. The family had allegedly been planning to conduct the marriage after the girl attained adulthood. However, Thimmarayappa strongly objected to the relationship, leading to repeated quarrels inside the house over the past few months.

Investigators said the situation escalated on April 16 following another argument over the issue. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly murdered his daughter and later buried her body in a trench near his agricultural land in an attempt to erase evidence and mislead investigators.

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After committing the crime, Thimmarayappa reportedly acted as though he was unaware of his daughter’s whereabouts and even approached the Kallambella Police Station to file a missing complaint. Police initially began searching for the teenager as part of a missing person investigation.

However, officers soon noticed contradictions in the father’s statements and suspicious behaviour during the probe. When police summoned him again for questioning, he allegedly disappeared, intensifying suspicion against him.

Police teams later traced and detained Thimmarayappa for detailed questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly broke down and confessed to killing Meghana over her relationship.

“During the investigation, several inconsistencies emerged in the statements given by the accused. Based on suspicion and evidence collected during the probe, he was taken into custody. He later confessed to the crime,” a police officer said.

Following the confession, police recovered the girl’s body from the burial site near the farmland. The remains were shifted for postmortem examination in the presence of forensic experts and senior officers.

Police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances connected to the incident.