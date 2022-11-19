Teen held for forcing minor to eat earthworm, posting video

Kolkata: The police in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday arrested a teenager for forcing a nine-year-old boy to eat earthworm, filming the act and uploading the video on social media.

The arrested youth, Subhash Burman, who is also below 18 years of age, is a resident of Rajganj block in Jalpaiguri district. It is learnt that the incident took place a couple of days back, and the matter came into limelight after the offender uploaded the video on social media on Friday night.

The minor victim, who is also a resident of Rajganj block, had gone to play at a field with his friends. Burman, who was also present there, lured the victim with the promise of giving him Rs 5 if he ate an earthworm. When the victim refused, Burman threatened him and also assaulted him, following which the victim consumed the earthworm.

Initially, the family members of the victim were unaware of the incident. But after the video went viral, they questioned the minor boy who narrated the incident.

The family members then informed the police who arrested Burman. Since the offender is also below 18 years of age, he will be tried at a juvenile court.