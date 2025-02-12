Teenager jailed for life for stabbing police constables

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment after he was convicted of stabbing police constables while resisting arrest.

According to the case file, the convict, identified as Sardar Chamkorthi alias Karan Singh, a resident of Rajendernagar was wanted in a murder case, and on January 5, 2023, the police located him in Sikh Colony, Yellammabanda, where he stabbed constables Raju Naik and Vijay, severely injuring them.

The injured police constables were taken to hospitals while Karan Singh was arrested by the Jagadgirigutta police later that day.

During the trial, the court examined multiple witnesses and after evaluation of the evidence, found Karan Singh guilty. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, along with giving him a jail sentence.