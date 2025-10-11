Teenager killed by man for mocking him over wife, appearance

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a man who was enraged after the teenager mocked him over his wife leaving him.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 10, in Renigunta Mandal of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as N Srihari. Police said Srihari would constantly mock the accused, Mestri, who worked as a bead seller, over his looks.

When Mestri’s wife abandoned him, Srihari would make fun of him, often leading to quarrels between them.

One day, another person called Mass mocked Mestri about his moustache and beard. Srihari, who was standing nearby, laughed, angering the accused, police said.

On Friday morning, Mestri attacked Srihari near a tiffin centre with a knife, leaving severe injury on his neck.

The teenager was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGG) in Tirupati where he succumbed during treatment.

The police registered a case and arrested Mestri. Further investigations are on.