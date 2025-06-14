Teenager kills intellectually disabled man after argument in Delhi; held

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing a person with intellectual disability following an argument in outernorth Delhi’s Bawana area, an official said on Saturday.

He was allegedly forcefully slammed on the road multiple times, he said.

A PCR call around 7.41 pm was received regarding the murder, police said.

“A team from the Narela Industrial Area police station reached the scene and learnt that the victim had already been taken to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, Pooth Khurd,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said. Wasim, the victim, was declared dead at the hospital.

His brother, Hidayattulla, who witnessed the incident, told police that Wasim and the juvenile were having an argument when the latter allegedly assaulted him.

“The minor thrashed the victim multiple times by forcefully slamming him on the concrete road,” the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. The crime team and forensic experts examined the spot and lifted exhibits for analysis, he said.

The minor, a resident of the same locality, was apprehended shortly after the incident and sent to Mukherjee Nagar, following legal procedures under the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway.