Teenmaar Mallanna gets Telangana HC notice in KTR fake video case

Hyderabad: A Telangana High Court Bench on Friday issued notices to Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna, the complainant in a case registered at Medipally Police Station under the jurisdiction of Rachakonda Commissionerate, in a petition filed by BRS working president and Sirisilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) seeking quashing of the case.

The case was registered following a complaint by Teenmar Mallanna, who is contesting the MLC elections on behalf of Congress, alleging that KTR and Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy campaigned against him using fake videos to tarnish his reputation.

KTR and Jagadish Reddy filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the case registered against them at Medipally Police Station.

Also Read Teenmaar Mallanna dares Telangana govt to debate caste survey report

During the hearing, Justice Mousami Bhattacharya considered the arguments presented by the petitioners’ counsel, TV Ramana Rao, who contended that the case was filed based on political rivalry and baseless allegations without evidence, and requested the court to quash the case.

After hearing the submissions, the judge issued notices to the police and Teenmar Mallanna and directed them to file detailed counter-affidavits.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing to June 13[Search result from user query.