Tehran billboards target Trump amid Iran-US conflict

Tehran: Giant billboards featuring US President Donald Trump have become a prominent part of Tehran’s wartime imagery, using political satire, military symbolism and provocative slogans to portray Iran’s confrontation with the United States and Israel.

AFP gained rare access to Khaneh-ye Tarrahan, or Designers’ House, a studio involved in producing government-backed billboards displayed at prominent locations across the Iranian capital, including the famed Valiasr Square.

One of its designs depicts Trump with his lips sewn shut and his mouth restrained by imagery of the Strait of Hormuz, accompanied by the words “At the breaking point”. Another billboard, produced by a different studio, shows him trapped inside a magician’s box while holding a hamburger and a Coca-Cola can, with the message “Blink, you’re gone!”

Motorists drive their vehicles past a political billboard featuring US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz along Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 26, 2026. US forces launched overnight strikes on missile sites in Iran and boats they said were trying to lay mines in Gulf waters, sending oil prices higher on May 26, while diplomats sought a deal to end the war. Iran did not immediately confirm the reported strikes, but state media reported blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, and the Revolutionary Guards Corps said its forces had downed a US drone entering its airspace and fired at an F-35 fighter jet. (Photo: AFP)

Trump dominates Tehran’s anti-US billboard campaign

Studio manager Mostafa Kafaei told AFP that the designers work quickly to respond to major developments, with urgent projects sometimes completed within days by teams of up to eight people.

The studio, which operates under one of Iran’s largest state-run media conglomerates, has a dedicated team monitoring news developments. Most of its artwork is created using Photoshop, alongside artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT and Nano Banana.

Explaining Trump’s frequent appearance in the designs, Kafaei described the US president as a “media personality” and said the studio responds to his actions in the media.

Strait of Hormuz features in Iran’s wartime imagery

Several billboards also focus on the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a major flashpoint in the conflict. One depicts an Iranian soldier standing on a US underwater drone, referring to a reported capture by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Another shows US warships engulfed in flames, accompanied by a warning that “Satan’s army” will drown in the Arabian Gulf.

A separate design, inspired by the cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind album, portrays Trump reaching for a dollar bill underwater, alongside a reference to the strategic waterway.

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Billboards reflect Iran’s wartime narrative

The imagery reflects the confrontation that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting military and nuclear facilities and killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran subsequently restricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy routes, while the United States imposed a counterblockade on Iranian ports.

Although subsequent diplomatic efforts reduced the intensity of the fighting, disagreements over sanctions, Iran’s nuclear programme and shipping through the Strait have continued to complicate efforts to resolve the conflict.