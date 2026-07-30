Tehseen Poonawalla says Centre suspended his Instagram account

New Delhi: TV personality and political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla’s Instagram account was suspended on Thursday, July 30, ahead of the July 31 “Gaadi March” he announced to protest against E20 petrol (20 per cent ethanol blended petrol).

On Thursday morning, Poonawalla announced on X that his Instagram account was suspended, alleging that the “government is scared” of his social media fame.

In a following post on X, Poonawalla addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the account suspension was undemocratic. Stating that his Instagram was filled with posts against the mandatory Ethanol 20 blending policy, he said over the last few days, he was “absolutely trending non stop.”

Meet with Petroleum Ministry a day before

Poonawalla claimed that during his meeting with Union Ministers on Wednesday, July 29, some MPs also acknowledged that he was “all over Instagram with the E20 policy.”

Poonawalla’s citizens’ advocacy group, Team Bharat, had met officials from the Union Petroleum Ministry, including Union Minister Hardeep Puri, putting forward a set of demands.

Team Bharat urged the government to continue separate supply of E10 petrol (petrol with 10 per cent ethanol), a 20 per cent discount for E20, and all relevant documents and testing reports regarding the E20 fuel be made available in the public domain for transparency.

“Sir while I have opposed the BJP, I have been a decent human being. This business of Shri Nitin Gadkari ji going to court against META accounts being suspended is not good for your government. I will fight it sir. But in my humble opinion (IMHO) it’s undemocratic!”

Taking a jab at Modi’s push for more Instagram content, Poonawalla said, “Respected PM sir, on one hand you encourage your ministers, MPs to join Instagram, on the other hand my account is suspended when it is trending.”

He questioned what mistakes he had made, adding, “Is this democracy? Where people who use abuse and filthy language on their accounts are fine, while our accounts are suspended?”

He accused the Centre of wasting taxpayers’ money in taking down social media accounts raising voice against the government.

Poonawalla picked up by 2 IPS officers during press meet

Meanwhile, his scheduled press meet in Delhi’s Vijay Chowk on Thursday was reportedly stopped by police officers. “While I was addressing some journalists, 2 IPS officers were sent to stop me from talking,” Poonawalla alleged.

Also Read Gadkari challenges critics to show any car damaged by E20 fuel

He reiterated that whatever the government does, he will not be scared of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. “Kya iss desh me bolne ki azaadi rahi ki nahi (Is there no freedom to speak in this country)?” he questioned.

2 IPS officers not one 2 came to move me from Vijay chowk. All.of you here, who are delhi journalists know that we do bites at Vijay Chowk : do we need to spend resorces of 2 IPS to move me ? All this for #Ethanol.

Nitin Gadkari ji sir you think I het scared … #EthanolScam… pic.twitter.com/w73ldMzqgR — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) July 30, 2026

Poonawalla’s movement against E20 policy

Tehseen Poonawalla, leading a movement through Team Bharat, launched a public campaign and organised protests, including demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on July 5, and the upcoming “Gaadi March” against the Centre’s mandatory 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) rollout.

Team Bharat raised concerns that around 80-90 per cent of existing vehicles in India were engineered for E10 or pure petrol. The group said that compulsory E20 usage reportedly causes reduced fuel efficiency, increased engine wear, and higher long-term maintenance costs.

Key government and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) impact reports regarding the policy were hidden from the public domain, the Poonawalla-led public advocacy group had alleged.

His Instagram videos highlighted other issues with E20 petrol, such as ethanol absorbing moisture and causing water separation, which eventually damages the engine.

Another concern raised was the lack of adequate warning or choice offered to ordinary vehicle owners when the policy was implemented. Poonawalla repeatedly alleged a conflict of interest involving Nitin Gadkari’s sons, pointing out their financial benefits from the sugar industry, which produces ethanol from sugarcane.