Tejashwi slams Nitish government over lawlessness in Bihar

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar government over rising “lawlessness” in Bihar, claiming that the criminals are using AK-47 assault rifles to commit crime.

“This is really shocking that criminals are using AK-47s to commit crimes in Bihar,” he said, in a reference to the Siwan incident where ‘Bahubali’ leader Rais Khan was attacked by four to five assailants, armed with AK-47s, leaving one person killed and two others critically injured.

“The law and order situation can be imagined with the fact that the Chief Minister himself is not secure here. He was also under attack in Patna’s Bakhtiyarpur town. Interestingly, not a single senior police officer faced action in it,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Charging the state government with failing in all aspects, he alleged that the policies of Nitish Kumar government are not implemented on ground “thanks to the callous approach of bureaucrats and police officials on ground”.

On the amendment on liquor prohibition act, Tejashwi said that the liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar, and hence, there is no meaning of the amendment.

“People are dying due to poisonous liquor in Bihar. Liquor is frequently smuggled from the other states. Why is the Nitish Kumar government not addressing the core issues,” he asked.

The Nitish Kumar government on Monday amended the liquor prohibition act wherein first time offenders can be eligible to get bail after paying Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 before a duty magistrate. This is, however, conditional and it is applied only on the past record of offenders.

In case of an offender unable to pay the fine, they are liable to serve a normal jail term of one month. In case of repeated offence, a maximum of 10 years jail is mentioned in the amended act.