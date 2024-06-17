Tejasswi & Karan dismiss breakup rumors, seen dining in Mumbai

Mumbai: Television’s beloved couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, recently made headlines as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai, effectively quashing any breakup rumours that had been circulating. The duo, known for their strong bond and affectionate public appearances, was spotted at a posh eatery in the city, looking as close as ever.

Fans of the couple were quick to share glimpses of their outing on social media, where Tejasswi and Karan were seen enjoying each other’s company, laughing and engaging in conversation. Their choice of a cozy, candlelit venue further reflected the intimacy and strength of their relationship.

A video of them exiting a swanky restaurant in Mumbai is now splashed all over the internet. While Karan looked dapper in a suit, Tejasswi made everyone skip a beat in a gorgeous black dress with a matching handbag.

Fans of the couple rejoiced as soon as the video went viral and the two were also seen interacting with the paps before heading home.

The dinner date comes as a reassuring sign for fans who have been following the couple’s journey since their days on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15,” where their chemistry first sparked. Despite their busy schedules, with Tejasswi’s ongoing projects and Karan’s various commitments, they make it a point to spend quality time together, dispelling any doubts about their commitment.

As they continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra remain a testament to the enduring nature of love amidst the fast-paced world of entertainment. Their recent outing not only reaffirms their status as a power couple but also serves as a reminder that love can indeed withstand the test of time and rumors.