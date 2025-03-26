Tejasswi-Karan’s wedding: Fan page drops big hint with Puja pics

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to be one of the most loved couples in the entertainment world. Ever since their romance blossomed on Bigg Boss 15, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. Wedding rumors gained momentum when Tejasswi’s mother recently confidently stated, “Shaadi isi saal hogi.”

Now, a fan page of Tejasswi Prakash has hinted that their wedding preparations and pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun! A few pictures are going viral where Karan and Tejasswi can be seen performing a puja.

Sharing the snaps, the fan page captioned it, “Time to make it official.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani dropped intriguing comments. Arjun wrote, “Thank God” and “It’s the time to disco,” while Neha simply commented, “Congratulations.”

When recently asked about his wedding plans, Karan chose to stay tight-lipped. “I don’t know much about this. A lot of people want that, but I don’t have any comments on that,” he told SCREEN. Meanwhile, Tejasswi hinted at a simple court marriage, stating, “I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types.”

With all these hints and speculations, fans are convinced that TejRan’s big day might just be around the corner!