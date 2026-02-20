Mumbai: Television star Tejasswi Prakash has truly come a long way in both her career and financial journey. From establishing herself as one of the most bankable faces on Indian television to building a multi-crore property portfolio, the actress continues to scale new heights.

Adding another feather to her cap, Tejasswi has now invested in a luxurious new home in Mumbai.

Tejasswi Prakash’s new home

According to a latest report by Business Standard, Tejasswi Prakash has purchased a premium apartment in the upscale Bandra West locality for Rs 7.63 crore. The property is located in Bay Heights on Krishna Chandra Marg, Bandra, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential micro-markets. The deal further reflects her growing success and smart financial planning.

Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth 2026

Tejasswi earns through multiple streams of income, including television projects and brand endorsements. Her annual income is reportedly around Rs 2 crore, while her monthly remuneration can go up to Rs 15 lakh. She is said to charge approximately Rs 6 lakh per episode for her television shows. With a massive Instagram following of 7.8 million, her digital endorsements also contribute significantly to her earnings.

As per online estimates, her net worth is believed to be between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore.

Her properties, cars

Apart from her newly purchased Bandra apartment, Tejasswi owns several other high-value assets. She is the proud owner of an Audi Q7 worth nearly Rs 1 crore, which she bought after winning Bigg Boss 15.

She currently resides in a luxurious home in Mumbai and also owns a residence in Goa. Additionally, the actress and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra reportedly invested in a lavish property in Dubai worth around Rs 2 crore.

Tejasswi Prakash’s journey in industry

Tejasswi began her television career in 2012 and gained popularity with shows like Swaragini and later conquered reality TV. She reached new career highs with Naagin 6, which topped TRP charts. Currently, she is seen on Celebrity MasterChef, where she is among the highest-paid contestants.