Tejasswi Prakash collapses, goes unconscious during shoot – Video

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved female stars of telly ville. She has a massive fan following which skyrocketed post her Bigg Boss 15 win and currently, she is winning hearts with her role in Naagin 6. And now, a video of Teja from the sets of “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” has left her fans worried.

A small clip of Tejasswi Prakash falling unconscious on the sets of the show during the shooting has gone viral, leaving fans and viewers in shock. The video shows Tejasswi collapsing suddenly, leaving her beau Karan Kundrra panicked who tries to wake her up and calls for help. He yells at everyone to clear the area, expressing concern for Tejasswi’s safety and scolding the team for using harnesses on her.

The clip has been widely shared on social media, creating a buzz among fans who are eager to know what happened to the talented actress. However, the video is later revealed to be a prank, showcasing Tejasswi’s playful side and her ability to pull off convincing acts on screen.

Karan, on the other hand, appears slightly unamused, jokingly reprimanding Tejasswi for stretching the prank for too long. He says, “Guys, this isn’t content. You know what I mean.” Watch the video below.

Was this a part of the script of #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull , if so, then I am against such stupid script.

But look how compassionate #ArchanaGautam is, she is asking for Nimbu Panni and warming the leg of #TejasswiPrakash https://t.co/BwvaAhcbaq — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 16, 2023

The video has received mixed reactions from the social media users.