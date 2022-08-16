Tejasswi Prakash hikes her Naagin 6 fee, check here

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash never fails to attract attention towards her. She became household name post her mega win in Bigg Boss 15. Be it her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra or her upcoming projects or any social media post, fans go gaga over her every move. The actress is currently reigning in the television industry with her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash is an avid social media user and enjoys massive popularity of 6.2M followers on Instagram. From her performance to her glamourous pictures on social media, she very well knows how to keep her fans close to her. With growing popularity day by day, the actress seems to have increased her fees for her recent show.

Tejasswi Prakash fee for Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash’s massive net worth stands at around Rs 19 crore. Earlier we had reported that the Naagin 6 actress charges Rs 2L-3L per episode for the supernatural show. And now, the latest update has it that Teja has hiked her fee per episode to Rs 6L for Ekta Kapoor‘s show.

Speaking about her other earnings, Teja gets paid Rs 10 to 15L for each promotional social media post. She charged Rs 10 lakhs per week during her stint inside Bigg Boss 15.