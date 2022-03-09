Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra get engaged?

Mumbai: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one the most talked about couples in the telly ville now. They have been painting the town red with their love ever they stepped out of Bigg Boss 15 house. Addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans and admirers, their bond is only growing stronger and stronger with each passing day.

Tejasswi and Karan never shy away from expressing their love for each other and also post pictures and videos on social media. Their families have been very supportive too.

And now, latest viral video of Karan Kundrra’s dad where he is calling Teja as his ‘daughter’ is grabbing eyeballs. It is seems like the Naagin 6 actress has become a part of Karan’s family already!

Recently, Karan was snapped at a dinner date with his parents and the paparazzi caught up to them. The paps took the opportunity to ask them about Tejasswi. Karan Kundrra’s mom and dad were asked about his jodi with Teja and their chemistry together. ‘Tejasswi is my daughter,’ Karan’s father chimed in. When asked his mother about their chemistry, she had a positive response too and said that she loves their chemistry.

Soon after the video went viral, TejRan fans, who are one cloud nine, started wondering if Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as a jailor on Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is busy with shooting Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.