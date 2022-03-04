Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal tie knot; but with a twist

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15‘s popular contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal have been winning hearts with their cold yet adorable chemistry in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6. The roles — Rishabh Gujral (played by Simba) and Pratha (played by Tejasswi) are being widely loved by TV audience.

And now, in the upcoming twist Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will get married. Leaked pictures of the actors from their onscreen wedding are taking internet by storm leaving #PraRish fans excited for the episode.

Check out the latest promo below.

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash was also seen dressed in a bridal look in the videos and pictures that went viral from the sets of Naagin 6. In the pictures, the actress was seen dressed in a traditional bridal red lehenga. This has raised curiosity among fans.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show started off with a bang and has a pandemic twist to it. Apart from Tejasswi and Simba in the lead, Naagin 6 also stars Mehekk Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia among other actors in the pivotal roles.