Tejasswi Prakash’s earnings per Instagram post

Mumbai: Television diva Tejasswi Prakash is currently enjoying her sky-rocketed popularity post her Bigg Boss 15 win. She won the Salman Khan’s reality show in February this year wherein she lifted the dazzling trophy and also won Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Post her BB stint, the actress made headlines when she was announced as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s ongoing supernatural show Naagin 6.

Speaking more her career, Tejasswi acting debut with Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki. Following this, she portrayed the lead role of Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV’s Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Then the actress was seen in Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki opposite Affan Khan. After Pehredaar Piya Ki ended, Prakash was re-cast as Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She has also been part of Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati and Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth

According to reports, Tejasswi Prakash massive net worth is around Rs 20 crore.

Social Media Earnings

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently shooting for Naagin 6, is also an avid social media user. She enjoys a massive fan following of 5.4 million on Instagram. Teja, who is dating BB 15 finalist and actor Karan Kundrra, often treats her fans and admirers with beautiful posts on the photo-sharing app.

But do you know how much she charges per Instagram post? Tejasswi has collaborated with many brands for which she gets paid a handsome amount. According to reports, the actress charges around Rs 10 to 15 lakhs for a sponsored post. Isn’t that pretty huge?