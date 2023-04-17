Tejasswi Prakash’s western outfit at Iftar party irks netizens

Apart from TejRan, several other celebrities were spotted at the iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique

Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for opting western outfit at an iftar party
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra attended an Iftar party in Mumbai

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one the most talked about and loved couples in television industry. They are often chased by paps and their adorable pictures often go viral as they have accumulated a huge fan following. Both Tejasswi and Karan were recently clicked at Baba Siddique’s star-studded iftar party but this time Tejasswi Prakash got trolled for her outfit.

Yes, Karan Kundrra who was accompanying Tejasswi Prakash at the event opted for a green kurta with a white dhoti. On the other hand, his girlfriend was seen wearing a cream pants suit with a golden necklace. After the pictures of Tejasswi went viral, netizens slammed her for her choice of outfit for the iftar party.

Several internet users are of the opinion that Naagin 6 actress had opted for the wrong outfit and said that one can not come in Western dress to grace an iftar party. Expressing their opinion in the comments section, one of the Instagram users wrote, “Mujhe lagta hai kapde exchange hogye.. he is wearing what she is supposed to and she is wearing what he is supposed to”. “What is is she… didn’t she read invitation,” another user wrote.

“Dearest teju I really love you but I hate you designer iftar party me western dress wo b aisa and upar se ispe gajra and necklace like seriously Karan wore traditional and he’s looking fab but plzz baby tumhara designer ka ab dimag kharab hogaya hai or wo tumhe kuch b de raha hai plzz change your designer,” a third user commented.

“I am so sorry to say lekin ye iftaar ki dawat hai yahan dressing ka koi kaam nahi no doubt she is look so pretty but please respect this holy month of ramzan…. dupatta is most important” another social media user commented.

Apart from TejRan, several other celebrities were spotted at the iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

