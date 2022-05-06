Tejasswi Prakash’s whopping salary for Lock Upp

Mumbai: TV diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash joined Karan Kundrra in ongoing captive reality show Lock Upp as a ‘Warden’ ahead of the finale which is tomorrow, May 7. For those who don’t know, Kundrra is the jailor of Kangana Ranaut’s show. Prakash joined as the ‘Queen’s Warden’ having a special power ‘Queen’s Card’.

The special episode featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was shot on Thursday. The couple were seen dressed in a black latex outfit. In a new promo, shared by ALTBalaji, Karan introduces Tejasswi to the kaidis. Watch it below.

Tejasswi and Karan shared some sweet moments inside Lock Upp and now TejRan fans are unable to keep calm and are going all gaga over the same. Audience are now curious to know more about it like, will Teja be doing the finale episode or not and how much is she charging per episode from the makers of Lock Upp.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Lock Upp Remuneration

While not many details about her appearance in the finale episode are revealed yet, rumours have it that the Naagin 6 actress has charged a handsome paycheque for her stint inside Ekta Kapoor’s fearless reality show. Speculation has it that she is getting paid almost similar pay that Karan is taking home. For the unversed, Karan is reportedly charging Rs 2-3L per episode.

So, if Tejasswi does 2 to 3 episodes of Lock Upp, she will earn around around 9 lakhs for her participation in the show as a ‘Warden’.

Her fee for Naagin 6 and Bigg Boss 15

It is to be noted that for Naagin 6, which is also Ekta Kapoor’s show, Tejasswi is getting paid Rs 2L per episode. For Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as the winner, Teja earned paid Rs 10 lakhs per week. The actress earned nearly 2.1 crore from the show becoming the highest paid contestant of the 15th season.