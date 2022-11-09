TejRan to SidKiara: 8 BIG Upcoming celebrity weddings

Mumbai: In the past, several B-town couples got married after secretly dating for a long time. Now, everyone in the tinsel town is following the same trend of tying the knot in intimate ceremonies. There are several lovebirds in the industry who have been painting the town red with their rumoured love stories and we can’t wait to see them walking down the aisle. From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, these 8 couples are reportedly getting hitched by 2023.

Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra might be getting married by end of 2022 as per rumors but they have not confirmed yet. On Koffee with Karan 7, we have seen the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress talk about getting married by end of the year. And on the same show, the Thank God actor said that he is happy Kiara Advani is single. Recently there were reports about the couple getting married this Christmas.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

One of the hottest couples in Bollywood Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long time now. They never fail to shed out major couple goals with their ‘cute couple’ pictures on Instagram. There are some speculations suggesting that the couple is getting married soon but there is no official announcement yet.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Telly world’s favorite jodi Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the spotlight ever since they fell for each other in Bigg Boss 15. They’ve been inseparable since the show ended and ‘TejRan’ fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. Rumors are rife that the couple is planning to get married in mid-2023.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty

Star cricketer KL Rahul might not have been making news for his game as he is facing troubles on the pitch but there are reports that he is going to marry his long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Though there is no official confirmation from the couple, as per the reports their wedding is on cards.

Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh

Filmmaker and actor Jacky Bhagnani and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh are all set to get married. Recently, the news was confirmed by Rakul’s brother in an interview. The couple worked on a few projects this year and now are ready to get hitched soon.

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya

Last but not least Tollywood actress Hansika Motwani has recently shared pictures of her engagement on her Instagram with a Mumbai-based entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya. According to reports, the actress is all set to marry in December later this year in a Jaipur fort and preparations for her big day are currently being made.