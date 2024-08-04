Tel Aviv: Palestinian man stabs Israeli woman to death, 3 others injured

An Israeli woman was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack in Israel’s Holon city in the Tel Aviv District on Sunday morning, The Times of Israel reported, citing police and medics.

The attacker identified as Palestinian from the Israeli-occupied West Bank stabbed three people at three different places before being shot by police personnel, the report said.

Magen David Adom ambulance service medics said, “This was a complex and difficult’ terror attack’, the casualties were at three separate locations, approximately 500 meters from each other,” The Times of Israel reported.

MDA said that a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the site of the incident. MDA said three people were taken to the nearby Wolfson Medical Center.

The first victim was stabbed at the entrance to a park on Moshe Dayan Street, where the woman was killed and the man was seriously injured, The Times of Israel reported.

The attacker then headed to a nearby bus stop next to the gas station, where he stabbed and critically injured the man in his 70s. The last victim, 26, was stabbed at a bus parking lot on Dan Shomron Street, according to MDA.

Police said the attacker was shot by an officer, who reached the site of the incident. His condition was not immediately known.

A security source identified him as Amar Odeh (34), a Salfit’s West Bank city resident. According to the source, he did not have an entry permit to Israel and had no prior security-related offences.

This incident comes amid heightened tension in the region following the recent provocative assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders allegedly by Israel.

The ongoing conflict has raised fears of broader regional instability, with many international governments urging their citizens to leave Lebanon due to escalating threats.

