Telangana govt signs MoU with Kings College in London, to collaborate with Pharma University

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kings College London, and a few other industries.

The prestigious college has agreed to collaborate with Pharma University, located in Pharma City Hyderabad. Principal Secretary for IT in Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan signed the MoU with Senior Vice President (Health & Life Sciences) and Executive Director of King’s Health Partners, Richard Trembath.

It is to be noted that Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao is leading a state delegation in London. Addressing the signing ceremony KTR said, “Spread across 19,000 acres, Hyderabad Pharma City will be the world’s largest pharma cluster and the establishment of a Life Sciences & Pharma University is an integral part of the Pharma City vision.”

“With Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem estimated at USD 50 bn, combined with King’s College London’s world-leading expertise in research and training, I’m hopeful that this collaboration will deliver mutually beneficial partnerships for both Telangana and the UK,” he added.

Meeting Industry representatives

Following the signing of an MoU with Kings College, the delegation also held meetings with representatives of various companies.

In a round table meeting organized by the UK India Business Council and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in London, KTR interacted with automobile industry leaders and pitched the state as an investment destination. Minister stated that Telangana is one of the front runners in the Electric Vehicle (EV)revolution.

During the session, he said that Telangana state has launched a comprehensive and progressive EV policy. “Several marquee EV companies have already chosen Telangana to set up their facilities. Telangana ranks top in ease of doing business (EoDB) rankings and has a strong ecosystem in Defence R&D, and emerging storage industry.

The minister also spoke about Hyderabad’s robust IT ecosystem, adding that the city has a rich talent pool that offers the best infrastructure for any company. “Telangana is the fastest growing state in the country,” he added