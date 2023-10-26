Telanagana polls: Suspense continues over candidates as AIMIM delays list

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over the AIMIM’s list of candidates who will be contesting in upcoming Assembly elections. Party sources informed that core leadership was finalising the names of candidates to be fielded from at least ten constituencies.

The AIMIM is likely to contest from Rajendranagar, Jubilee Hills and Nizamabad (Urban) besides the seats it had previously won – Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Nampally, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Karwan and Bahadurpura.

The party chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, is expected to release the list of candidates for the upcoming elections shortly.

Party sources said the leadership was waiting for the Congress to release its second list before announcing its candidates in one go.

The AIMIM is likely to drop Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura MLA) and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar MLA) this time. There are unconfirmed reports of Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally MLA being either dropped or shifted to other constituency). Likewise, MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi is being asked to contest the election from Charminar, former mayor Majid Hussain is likely to contest from Yakutpura or Nampally.

Sources said Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Moazam Khan and Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin will contest from their respective constituencies.