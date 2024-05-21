Telangana: 1 dead, 6 injured in Rajanna Sircilla district while digging trench

Hyderabad: A woman was killed and six others were injured when a mound of earth caved in on them while they were digging a trench under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) in Venkatraopet village of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday morning.

The woman has been identified as 50-year-old Marpaka Rajavva, a native of Venkatraopet village in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. She along with other workers was digging a trench at a water tank when the incident occurred, said the police.

Rajavva suffered grievous injuries after an earthen mound caved in and fell on the workers at the work site at around 9 a.m. She and the remaining six injured workers were immediately rushed to the Government hospital in Sircilla.

The woman however succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment a short while later. The condition of the remaining injured workers is stated to be stable.